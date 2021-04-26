-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Materialise reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.87. 227,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,603. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -423.38 and a beta of 0.94. Materialise has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 1,435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

