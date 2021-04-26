-$0.06 EPS Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of TNXP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. 183,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,627,664. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $356.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

