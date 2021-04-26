-$0.06 EPS Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Yext reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Insiders have sold 812,339 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,585 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Yext by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 730,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,225. Yext has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yext (YEXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.