-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.11). Vocera Communications posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.24. 6,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $335,915.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $181,600.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at $218,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

