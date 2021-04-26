-$0.10 EPS Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.59. 1,171,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $325.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 278,306 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.