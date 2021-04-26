-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $55.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

