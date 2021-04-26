-$0.14 EPS Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $26.34 on Monday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $850.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.