-$0.24 EPS Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. 654,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,539. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

