$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

