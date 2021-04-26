$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Great Ajax posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,350%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

AJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

AJX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,623. The company has a market capitalization of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Great Ajax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Great Ajax by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

