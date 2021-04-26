$0.31 EPS Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HQY. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.33. The company had a trading volume of 654,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,962. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,526.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

