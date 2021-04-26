-$0.32 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCON. Jonestrading began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,716,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after buying an additional 554,291 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,518,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 504,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

