$0.34 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.32. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,830,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.80. 5,211,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,981,878. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

