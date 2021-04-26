$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $40.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

