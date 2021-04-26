$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.41.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.23. 15,485,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,487,527. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.