$0.41 EPS Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.28. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.85.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 114,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

