$0.44 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $47.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

