$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 193.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.