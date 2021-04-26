-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of ($3.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,969. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.