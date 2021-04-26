-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Heron Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $18.09. 29,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,118. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,614 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,628,000 after buying an additional 122,187 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 139,465 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,343,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,429,000 after acquiring an additional 238,842 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

