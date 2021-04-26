$0.58 EPS Expected for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.23 million, a P/E ratio of 192.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

