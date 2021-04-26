$0.58 EPS Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $1.41. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $6.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

TMUS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.50. 2,719,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,547,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

