$0.64 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. Discovery reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,494,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,005,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $23,692,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

