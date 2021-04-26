-$0.69 EPS Expected for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will report earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.58). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49).
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $275,000.
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 282,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,831. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
