$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $991.00 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $881.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.59.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $564.22 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $585.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.44.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $197,754,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

