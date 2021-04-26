$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $993.80 million and the highest is $1.21 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $8.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

Shares of EXPE opened at $177.56 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.25.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

