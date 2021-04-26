$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

