$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $292.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 52-week low of $150.09 and a 52-week high of $295.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 64.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

