$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. CME Group posted earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME opened at $207.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

