$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $129.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.