104,250 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

