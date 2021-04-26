107,650 Shares in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sony by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE opened at $106.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $56.65 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

