109,631 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.15. 1,320,597 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

