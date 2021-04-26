10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 1-Year High at $203.27

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $203.27 and last traded at $201.95, with a volume of 31461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.95.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.18.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $5,939,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,320,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,091 shares in the company, valued at $83,287,670.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,416 shares of company stock worth $31,932,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 19,233.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.