$11.09 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to announce $11.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.20 billion. NIKE posted sales of $6.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.11 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $48.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.93 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

