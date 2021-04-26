1,185,958 Shares in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,185,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,439,000. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 10.59% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEMB. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 271,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $45.54.

