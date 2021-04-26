1,199,299 Shares in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,199,299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,000. Norges Bank owned 1.25% of First Commonwealth Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.