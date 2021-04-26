122,100 Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 122,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,000. Lightspeed POS makes up about 0.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Lightspeed POS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ:LSPD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,352. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of -85.95.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

