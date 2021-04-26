1,263,411 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,263,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.34% of ACCO Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 88.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 314,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 148,139 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 374,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $826.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $923,217. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

