$13.65 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $13.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.13 million to $17.16 million. Affimed posted sales of $5.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Affimed stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

