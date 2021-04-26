$131.06 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $131.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.27 million and the lowest is $129.30 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $121.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $540.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.25 million to $544.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $569.23 million, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $576.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,641. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

