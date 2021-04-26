13,528 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.72.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $126.02 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

