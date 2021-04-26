$14.19 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce sales of $14.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.85 million. The ExOne reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $71.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.93 million to $74.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.27 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $90.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $530.66 million, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 351.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

