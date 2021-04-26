$140.50 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to post $140.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $135.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $616.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $612.40 million to $618.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.60 million to $670.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $647.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.