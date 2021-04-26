1,447,361 Shares in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,447,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.29% of Redwood Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

