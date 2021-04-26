$15.74 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report sales of $15.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.12 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,357.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $104.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.70 million to $112.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $270.48 million, with estimates ranging from $238.70 million to $306.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,575,000 after buying an additional 626,352 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,768,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

