15,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

