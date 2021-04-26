15,000 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,951,000. TRG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JD.com by 530.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.
JD.com stock opened at $76.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
