$153.25 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will announce $153.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.80 million and the highest is $155.70 million. Penumbra reported sales of $137.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $680.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $680.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $800.01 million, with estimates ranging from $798.21 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $297.73 on Monday. Penumbra has a one year low of $161.11 and a one year high of $314.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,102.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.91.

In other news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,964,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

