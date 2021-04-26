155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect 155675 (BLD.TO) to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.32 million.

155675 has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 155675 (BLD.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

