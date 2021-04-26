$166.88 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post $166.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $162.20 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $122.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $857.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $812.28 million to $883.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

PRPL stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

